Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 892 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 103.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Fortive by 74.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Fortive by 197.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive Announces Dividend

NYSE FTV opened at $62.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.57. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

