Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHR. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Price Performance

PHR stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. The business had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $35,769.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $35,769.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,661 shares of company stock worth $99,792 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.47.

Phreesia Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Stories

