Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,054 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 271.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.61.

Summit Materials Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:SUM opened at $26.27 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $631.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile



Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

