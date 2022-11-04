Assetmark Inc. Buys 620 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 8,857.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at $5,070,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 103.1% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the first quarter valued at $1,223,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

CSGS opened at $58.04 on Friday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $66.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $243.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.10 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.71%.

CSG Systems International Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Further Reading

