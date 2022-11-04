Assetmark Inc. Buys 649 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,968,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,965,000 after buying an additional 176,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,411,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,470,000 after buying an additional 54,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $21.46 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

