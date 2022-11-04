Assetmark Inc. Buys 705 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.