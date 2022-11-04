Assetmark Inc. Buys 706 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 121.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,484,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,409,000 after purchasing an additional 361,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,364,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,278,000 after purchasing an additional 235,306 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOCS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

