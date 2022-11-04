Assetmark Inc. Buys New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 56.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,428 shares of company stock valued at $44,529,298 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.04.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $296.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

