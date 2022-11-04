Assetmark Inc. Buys Shares of 1,037 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $37.22 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of -143.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

