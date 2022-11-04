Assetmark Inc. Cuts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 176,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 36,159 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 311,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 517,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 118,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

WBA stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

