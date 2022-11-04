Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904,390 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REZ. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of REZ opened at $67.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.87. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $100.05.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.