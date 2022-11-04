Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 294,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at about $787,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $62.35 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

