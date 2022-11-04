Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 138.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUZ. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

