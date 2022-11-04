Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 265.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
IJS opened at $91.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $111.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
