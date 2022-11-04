Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 23.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 194,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 33.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 122,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 72.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,941 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:ABM opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.13. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABM. StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.