Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 505.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 51,583 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 16,813.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,818,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,131,000 after buying an additional 50,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 38.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 221,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 61,872 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.28. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.37 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

