Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 78.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1,014.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,897 shares of company stock worth $2,465,215 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $112.11.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

