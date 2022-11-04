Assetmark Inc. Has $33,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $727,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 204,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,154,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SJNK opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

