Assetmark Inc. Has $35,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,603 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $74.73.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
