Assetmark Inc. Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth $215,000.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Shares of PEB opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

