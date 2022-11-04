Assetmark Inc. Has $45,000 Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 338.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark upped their target price on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $67.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.