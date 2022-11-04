Assetmark Inc. Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 273.4% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $9,792,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 29.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $270,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $175.83 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $713.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

