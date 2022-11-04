Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HMN opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $126,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $385,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

