Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GPK opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.98. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.