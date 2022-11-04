Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 362.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 37.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RH by 5.7% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in RH by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $236.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $680.90.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $32,378.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $32,378.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $5,223,963. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.38.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

