Assetmark Inc. Invests $39,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 196.2% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VT stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

