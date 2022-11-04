Assetmark Inc. Invests $42,000 in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caleres during the first quarter valued at about $15,766,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Caleres by 28.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Caleres by 92.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 217,055 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Caleres during the second quarter valued at about $5,120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

Caleres Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,304.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,990. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $738.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

Caleres Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Stories

