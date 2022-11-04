Assetmark Inc. Invests $52,000 in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWE. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

NYSE WWE opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.11. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.11.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

