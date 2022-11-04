Assetmark Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of RYT stock opened at $230.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $327.81.

