Assetmark Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gerdau by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gerdau by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 72,992 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.00 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Gerdau had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.