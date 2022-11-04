Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,110 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 145.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 66,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.73. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

