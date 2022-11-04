Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,378 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCXI. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 28.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 20.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6,176.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,803.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,601.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.54. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a negative net margin of 357.01%. The company had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCXI. StockNews.com began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

