Assetmark Inc. Purchases 145 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

RHP stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.83. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 365.14% and a net margin of 4.02%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

