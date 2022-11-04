Assetmark Inc. Purchases 224 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 167.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 69,410 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 169,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 135,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in WESCO International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 18,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 97,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.90 per share, with a total value of $11,066,182.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,464,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,649,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 97,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,066,182.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,649,945.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 9,941 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,470,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,317,016.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 207,098 shares of company stock valued at $25,603,210 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WESCO International Stock Down 15.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

NYSE WCC opened at $116.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.21 and a 200-day moving average of $124.76. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $147.05.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

