Assetmark Inc. Purchases 459 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 156.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 428.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,555.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average is $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

