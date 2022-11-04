Assetmark Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 387.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 701.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HealthEquity Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

HQY stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -102.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.87.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.