Assetmark Inc. Purchases 686 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 366.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

NorthWestern Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $52.00 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.62%.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

