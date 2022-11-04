Assetmark Inc. Purchases 981 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 155.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,480,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,324,000 after purchasing an additional 333,278 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $131,234.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $258,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $131,234.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,104,537 shares of company stock valued at $261,422,657. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of CNM opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CNM. Citigroup increased their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Core & Main from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Core & Main Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.