Assetmark Inc. Purchases New Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,377,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,924,000 after acquiring an additional 191,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.80%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

