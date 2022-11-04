Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 139.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $140.92 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.69 and a one year high of $155.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

THG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

