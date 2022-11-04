Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in EnerSys by 16.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in EnerSys by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.1% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $65.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $86.82.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

EnerSys Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

