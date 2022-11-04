Assetmark Inc. Reduces Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Medpace by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $219.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.71 and a 200-day moving average of $155.87. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $235.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,752.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137 in the last three months. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

