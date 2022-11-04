Assetmark Inc. Reduces Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,414 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 73.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $119.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The firm had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

