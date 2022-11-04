Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Skyline Champion by 8,687.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.93. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.