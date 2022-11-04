Assetmark Inc. Sells 18,365 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,365 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,147,000 after buying an additional 2,522,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 414,352 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 97.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 834,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 413,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,165,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 397,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,312.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 311,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBVA opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBVA. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.20) to €6.50 ($6.50) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.65) to €6.60 ($6.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.30) to €5.80 ($5.80) in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

