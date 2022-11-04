Assetmark Inc. Sells 217 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 109,541 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 55,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.