Assetmark Inc. Sells 225 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 861,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,580,000 after acquiring an additional 223,895 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 223,530 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $9,516,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after acquiring an additional 117,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $225,870.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $87,901.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $225,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,441.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 950,587 shares of company stock worth $56,415,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

