Assetmark Inc. Sells 271 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSW. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA XSW opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day moving average of $118.02. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $100.83 and a 1-year high of $187.00.

