Assetmark Inc. Sells 340,344 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,344 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

