Assetmark Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

HLIO stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $114.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.